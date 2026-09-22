NDC set to inaugurate 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has concluded arrangements for the inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party said its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, would nominate key officials of the campaign council in consultation with the party leadership.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC said consultations were ongoing among Obi, Kwankwaso, the National Leader and other party leaders to produce an inclusive and cohesive campaign structure.

It said Obi and Kwankwaso would nominate the Director-General of the campaign, Deputy Director-General (North), campaign spokesman and deputy spokesman, Head of New Media, Finance Director and deputy, among other positions.

According to the party, the leadership had given the presidential candidate and his running mate a free hand to make the nominations.

The NDC said a comprehensive organogram for the campaign structure had been developed since August and presented to Obi and Kwankwaso for their input, while nominations had also been received from stakeholders across the country.

It added that the PCC would be announced and inaugurated once the candidates submitted their recommendations.

The party also said the Finance Director and his deputy, in collaboration with the National Treasurer, would manage campaign funds in accordance with transparency and accountability requirements, including the obligation to render accounts to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, under the Electoral Act.

The NDC said the inauguration, initially scheduled for the first week of September, was postponed because of Obi’s travel schedule.

On campaign funding, the party said arrangements were being concluded for fundraising, which would be spearheaded by the candidates.

It said funds raised would be paid into the presidential campaign account and managed by officers nominated by Obi and Kwankwaso, alongside the National Treasurer.

Meanwhile, the party has commenced preparations for the mobilisation and training of its polling agents ahead of the elections.

The NDC directed all state and Local Government Area chairmen to immediately meet with candidates and relevant stakeholders to compile and harmonise lists of party agents for the elections.

It said two categories of agents were to be identified — those for National Assembly elections and those for governorship and State Assembly elections.

The lists, according to the party, would be scrutinised and ratified by the party leadership, including Obi and Kwankwaso, before training begins.

The exercise is expected to be completed within two weeks of the directive.

The committee overseeing the appointment of party agents is chaired by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Comrade Babatunde Alli, with Vin Martin Ilo as secretary. Dr Yunusa Tanko, Nafiu Dankura and the National Vice Chairmen from the six geopolitical zones are members.

The party also urged its candidates and supporters to focus on winning the 2027 elections and avoid internal disputes.

“There are no battles to fight within the NDC. The common opponent to defeat is the ruling APC,” the party said.

Obi and Kwankwaso formally joined the NDC in May 2026 after leaving the African Democratic Congress, ADC, with the party subsequently affirming Obi as its presidential candidate and Kwankwaso as his running mate for the 2027 election.