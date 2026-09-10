‘My dad was killed’ — Igho Ubiribo’s son challenges Thailand death claim

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — Junior Ubiribo, son of the late Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo, has challenged reports that his father died in Thailand from complications arising from a penis enlargement procedure, saying the circumstances surrounding his death require further explanation.

Junior, in a video post, rejected the account being circulated about his father’s death, insisting that the reported procedure did not explain what happened to him.

“My dad was killed in March, and I say killed because although they’re trying to push this narrative that he needed his private region bigger, that’s not what happened,” he said.

He also questioned the nature of injuries he alleged his father sustained, saying they appeared inconsistent with complications from the reported procedure.

According to him, his father suffered severe injuries, including a missing eyeball and what he described as a “giant gash” on his forehead.

He questioned how such injuries could have occurred during or after a procedure reportedly carried out in Thailand.

Junior also raised concerns over his father’s estate, alleging that some valuables and properties belonging to him disappeared following his death.

“I had my inheritance stolen by his wife. Just crazy how many properties, guns, watches, just gone to South Africa with the wind,” he alleged.

He did not provide further details in the video on the properties or valuables he claimed were missing, or establish how they were allegedly taken.

Returning to the circumstances surrounding his father’s death, Junior said he was seeking clarity rather than accepting the explanation being advanced.

“I miss my dad. He didn’t deserve what happened to him, and he doesn’t deserve what’s happening to him now,” he said.

Junior’s comments have raised fresh questions over the circumstances surrounding Igho Ubiribo’s death, particularly the competing accounts over whether complications from a medical procedure caused his death or whether other factors were involved.

However, his claims remain allegations, as no independent evidence was provided in the material to substantiate the alleged foul play, injuries or disappearance of properties and valuables.

The circumstances surrounding the death and the competing claims over its cause would require clarification from relevant authorities and other parties with direct knowledge of the case.