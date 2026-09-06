Missing Nigerian woman found safe in Doha — NCAA official

Saratu Jibo, the 37-year-old Nigerian woman who was reported missing after arriving in Doha, Qatar, has been found safe, according to Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Achimugu disclosed this in a post on his X platform on Sunday, saying he had spoken directly with Jibo and confirmed that she was safe.

He said Jibo’s mobile phone and international passport had been temporarily held by Customs officials who were seeking clarification on some issues, leaving her unable to contact her family or anyone else during the process.

According to Achimugu, Jibo had since been cleared and released by the authorities and had recovered her belongings.

“She has contacted her family, too,” he said.

Achimugu said Jibo assured him that she was safe and expressed appreciation to Nigerians who had shown concern over her disappearance.

He also commended Yusuf Adesoga, a Nigerian who assisted in the search by visiting security agencies across Doha and eventually tracing Jibo to where she was found.

Achimugu described Adesoga’s intervention as exemplary, noting that he undertook the effort despite the inconvenience involved.

He also praised Jibo’s brother, Jonathan Jibo, for raising the alarm after his sister became unreachable and continuing to push for efforts to locate her.

The brother had earlier said the family became concerned after Jibo, who travelled from Lagos to Doha on Qatar Airways flight QR1408 on Tuesday, stopped responding to calls and messages for more than 48 hours.

Achimugu had earlier confirmed through the airline that CCTV footage showed Jibo arriving safely in Doha, collecting her luggage and leaving the airport terminal.

He subsequently said checks were being conducted to establish whether she had reached the hotel she booked before travelling.

However, with Jibo now located and having directly confirmed her safety, Achimugu said he considered the matter closed from his end.

He thanked Nigerians who offered support and encouragement during the search, saying the incident had brought people together in an effort to locate the missing woman.