Military shifts to offensive operations against terrorists – Reps deputy spokesperson

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

ABUJA — The Nigerian Armed Forces are increasingly shifting from a reactive posture to sustained offensive operations against terrorists and bandits, Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has said.

Agbese said the reported gains from military operations across the North-East and North-West indicated a growing focus on intelligence-driven raids, coordinated air and ground operations and the disruption of terrorist logistics and command structures.

“Nigeria’s Armed Forces have gone beyond rhetorics. We are now deadly threats to terrorists,” Agbese said in an interview on Monday.

The lawmaker, who represents a constituency in Benue State, commended troops for their sacrifices and praised the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for their roles in the ongoing counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

Agbese’s comments followed operational figures attributed to the Defence Headquarters, which indicated that troops had, during operations in July and August, neutralised 1,487 terrorists and insurgents, rescued 777 kidnapped victims and arrested 354 suspects.

The figures also included the recovery of 91 firearms, 1,331 rounds of ammunition and 44 improvised explosive devices.

The lawmaker said the figures, alongside continuing operations in the North-East and North-West, showed increased pressure on terrorist and bandit networks.

In the North-East, he said troops under Operation Hadin Kai had continued offensive operations against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province elements, while Operation Fansan Yamma remained active across the North-West.

Agbese said the objective of military operations should extend beyond neutralising fighters to disrupting the networks through which terrorist groups recruit personnel, move weapons, obtain supplies and maintain operational bases.

“The significance goes beyond the number of terrorists neutralised or arrested. What is important is the weakening of their logistics and command structures and the restoration of normal life in affected communities,” he said.

He also commended the coordination among the Armed Forces and other security agencies, saying intelligence sharing and joint operations were essential because terrorist and bandit networks operated across state and administrative boundaries.

The Defence Headquarters has similarly stressed the importance of regional intelligence, integrated border management, security partnerships and joint operations in tackling transnational security threats.

Agbese said the reported rescue of civilians, including women and children, was an important measure of the impact of security operations on affected communities.

“The rescue of hundreds of innocent Nigerians, many of them women and children who had spent months in captivity, speaks volumes about the commitment and professionalism of our troops,” he said.

He, however, cautioned against complacency, urging sustained investment in weapons, intelligence gathering, surveillance, logistics and the welfare of troops operating in difficult environments.

The lawmaker also called on Nigerians to provide credible information to security agencies on suspicious movements and activities, saying community intelligence remained important in identifying terrorist hideouts, collaborators and logistics networks.

He urged the military to sustain pressure on terrorist groups and prevent them from regrouping.

“The current momentum must be sustained. We cannot allow terrorists to regroup and rebuild their networks,” Agbese said.