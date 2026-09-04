Meet Nigerian-American Navy veteran crowned Miss Grand USA 2026

Photo credit: IG: Miss Grand USA

The United States Mission in Nigeria has celebrated the emergence of Victoria Oluwakotanmi, a Nigerian-American and U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, as Miss Grand USA 2026.

The U.S. Mission Nigeria disclosed this in a post on its official X platform on Friday, describing Oluwakotanmi as an example of excellence, leadership and service.

According to the mission, Oluwakotanmi is a chemical engineer, mentor to young leaders and a former member of the U.S. Navy Reserve.

“Victoria Oluwakotanmi is proof that excellence wears many hats,” the mission said.

It described her as a “proud Nigerian-American” whose journey had taken her from the classroom to military service and now to the pageant crown.

The mission said Oluwakotanmi’s accomplishments exemplified qualities of service, leadership and inspiration, which it associated with what it described as “American Excellence.”

Her emergence as Miss Grand USA 2026 adds another dimension to her professional and public-service background, bringing together her Nigerian-American heritage, engineering career, military experience and mentorship work.

The U.S. Mission’s recognition of Oluwakotanmi also highlights the contributions of Nigerian-Americans across professional, military, academic and cultural fields in the United States.