Mbah faces 14 challengers in 2027 Enugu governorship race

ENUGU — Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State will face 14 other candidates in the 2027 governorship election as political parties position themselves for control of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) displayed the list of governorship candidates at its Enugu State headquarters on Monday, with the document containing the credentials of the 15 candidates cleared for the election.

Mbah, the incumbent governor, is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among those challenging him is Chief Uchenna Nnaji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other prominent candidates on the list include Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Chief Obodoeze Ocho of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Also in the race are Edwin Alor of Accord and Prof. Jehu Nnaji of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Labour Party (LP) is fielding Okwudilichukwu Ugwu, while Nnamdi Ugwu is contesting on the platform of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA).

Anthony Udeani of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Afamefuna Ani of the Action Peoples Party (APP) are also seeking the governorship.

Other candidates are Elvis Ugwoke of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Friday Iloka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The remaining candidates are Nnamdi Omeje of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Ken Ikeh of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and Chief Obioma Nnamani of the Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT) Party.

The emergence of the 15 candidates has set the stage for a crowded contest, with political activities expected to intensify in the build-up to the 2027 election.

Candidates and their supporters have already begun engaging political stakeholders, community leaders and other influential figures as they seek to build support across the state.

Mbah is expected to make his administration’s infrastructure projects and social interventions central to his re-election campaign, with the government highlighting what it describes as verifiable projects and programmes that have impacted residents.

The governor’s re-election bid will, however, be tested by the array of opposition candidates seeking to capitalise on the election to take control of the state.

With 15 candidates now on the ballot, the 2027 Enugu governorship election is shaping up as a competitive contest, with Mbah seeking another term amid challenges from opposition parties. (NAN)