Matawalle represents Tinubu at São Tomé President’s inauguration

By Kingsley Omonobi

Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has arrived in São Tomé to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the inauguration of President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova for a second five-year term.

Vila Nova is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at the National Assembly (Assembleia Nacional) in São Tomé.

A statement by the Ministry of Defence said Matawalle’s representation underscores Nigeria’s strong bilateral relations with São Tomé and Príncipe and the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting democracy, good governance and peace in the Gulf of Guinea region.

Vila Nova emerged victorious in the presidential election held on July 19, 2026.

The minister is expected to deliver President Tinubu’s goodwill message to the São Toméan leader and engage the country’s leadership on issues of mutual interest, particularly defence cooperation and regional security.

The ministry said Nigeria’s participation in the inauguration reaffirmed its commitment to democratic governance and regional stability in the Gulf of Guinea.

Nigeria and São Tomé and Príncipe have maintained cordial diplomatic relations, with cooperation spanning democracy, economic development, defence and maritime security.