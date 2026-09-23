Lagos seals church, 11 others over environmental violations

LAGOS — The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed 12 establishments, including a church, across parts of the state over alleged persistent violations of environmental regulations.

LASEPA disclosed this on its official X platform on Wednesday, following an enforcement operation carried out on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The affected establishments, located in Ogba, Idimu-Ikota, Ejigbo, LASU-Iba Road, Igando and Agodo-Egbe areas, were reportedly sealed despite repeated warnings, abatement notices and opportunities granted to facilitate compliance with the agency’s directives.

LASEPA said the enforcement exercise was carried out in line with the directives of the Lagos State Government to ensure compliance with environmental laws, safeguard public health and promote a cleaner and safer environment.

According to the agency, the establishments were found to have violated various environmental regulations and failed to implement prescribed corrective measures or comply with directives issued by LASEPA.

The establishments sealed include Thrillz Lounge, Odusanmi Street, Ogba, for noise pollution and non-compliance; Feixiang Plastic, LASU-Ojo Road, Oko Filling Bus Stop, for non-compliance; and Marvel Hotel & Suites, Chrisbee Crescent, BRT Bus Stop, Igando, for noise pollution and non-compliance.

Also sealed were Keviz Hotel & Suites, Councilor Ajayi Street, Obadore Bus Stop, LASU-Iba Road, for obstruction of duty and non-compliance; DSN Hotel & Suites, Benson Onyeacholen Street, O’Mark Bus Stop, LASU-Igando Road; and Rudaj Vegetable Oil, Tanimowo Street, Ologufe Bus Stop, Igando Road, for non-compliance.

The agency also sealed the Celestial Church of Christ (Aduragbemi Parish), Adetola Buhari Street, Okerube Bus Stop, Ikotun, for noise pollution and non-compliance with its directives.

Others are Limas, Aro-Oloye Street, off Abaranje Road, Abaranje, Ikotun; Nico Hotel & Suites, Ayawo Close, NEPA Bus Stop, Egbe-Isolo Road, Ejigbo; and 10Kobo Night Club, Abanishe Street, off Hostel Road, Agodo-Egbe.

While Limas and Nico Hotel & Suites were sealed for non-compliance, 10Kobo Night Club was cited for noise pollution and non-compliance.

Master Furniture, Coleman Street, Pao Bus Stop, Idimu-Ikota Road, and Nikky’s Executive Bar & Lounge, Governor’s Road, Ikotun, were also sealed for non-compliance with the agency’s directives.

Speaking on the enforcement operation, LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting public health and preserving the environment through sustained monitoring, regulatory compliance and enforcement of environmental standards across the state.

Ajayi said environmental compliance was a collective responsibility, stressing that LASEPA would continue to intensify enforcement against individuals, businesses, religious organisations and corporate bodies whose activities pose risks to the environment, public health and the wellbeing of Lagos residents.

He urged business owners, facility operators, religious institutions, scrap dealers and residents across the state to adopt environmentally responsible practices, obtain all necessary permits and approvals, and comply fully with applicable environmental regulations.

He also called for cooperation with LASEPA in its efforts to build a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Lagos.