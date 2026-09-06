Koeman Jr makes history as first Eredivisie goalkeeper to score twice in a match

Ronald Koeman Jr made Eredivisie history on Sunday after becoming the first goalkeeper to score twice in a single match, rescuing a 2-2 draw for Telstar against Cambuur.

The 31-year-old, son of former Netherlands and Barcelona star Ronald Koeman, converted two penalties as Telstar fought back after falling two goals behind.

Telstar were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute following Nökkvi Thórisson’s red card, but managed to stay in the contest.

Cambuur took control after the break, with Rafik El Arguioui opening the scoring before Nicolas Binder doubled the visitors’ advantage.

Koeman Jr then stepped up to take a penalty and reduced the deficit, before returning to the spot deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic equaliser. His second goal came in the 101st minute.

The brace marked the first time a goalkeeper had scored twice in an Eredivisie match.

Koeman Jr had already gained a reputation as an unlikely penalty taker after scoring a late spot-kick in May to help Telstar avoid relegation from the Dutch top flight.

Speaking about his penalty-taking duties earlier, Koeman said: “Back in my youth, I used to take it sometimes, and I missed. But now I’m shooting it in well. Looking at it like that, it’s just amazing.”

He added: “In the first half of the season, we got two penalties, and we missed both of them. Then at Sparta away, [manager] Anthony [Correia] came up to me at half-time and asked if I wanted to take it if we got one.

“So then I said, ‘Yes, of course, why not?’ The only thing is, we hadn’t been given a penalty all this time. We did get one at home against Go Ahead in the cup, but I was injured then. So Jeff [Hardeveld] took it. This is the first time I’ve been able to take a penalty.”

Koeman Jr joined Telstar in 2021 after spells with Almere City and TOP Oss and has spent his professional career in the Netherlands. His father, Ronald Koeman Sr, enjoyed a distinguished playing career with clubs including Barcelona and PSV before moving into management.

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