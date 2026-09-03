How King Sunny Adé’s Album made U.S. Billboard history — US Mission

Nigeria’s musical influence in the United States dates back decades, with legendary juju musician King Sunny Adé making history on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in 1983.

The U.S. Mission Nigeria disclosed this on its X platform on Thursday as part of its #ThisWeekinUSNigeriaHistory series.

According to the mission, King Sunny Adé’s Jùjú Music spent 29 weeks on the Billboard 200, introducing his distinctive sound to a wider American audience.

The mission said the album remained the longest-charting album by a Nigerian artist on the U.S. chart for about 40 years, until another Nigerian musician broke the record in 2023.

“American audiences have long embraced the creativity and innovation coming from Nigeria,” the U.S. Mission said, challenging followers to identify the album that ended King Sunny Adé’s long-standing record.

The achievement underscored the growing global influence of Nigerian music and the enduring appeal of the country’s rich musical traditions.