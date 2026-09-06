Jibo family thanks Nigerians, Embassy after sister found safe in Doha

The family of Saratu Jibo, the 37-year-old Nigerian woman who was reported missing after arriving in Doha, Qatar, has expressed appreciation to Nigerians and others who helped in the search for her.

Saratu’s brother, Jonathan Jibo, disclosed on his X platform on Sunday that his sister had been found safe after she reportedly fell ill and was taken to a hospital from the airport.

“Good news… My sister has been found today, she was sick and was taken to the hospital from the airport,” Jonathan said.

He thanked the Nigerian Embassy in Doha, Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Qatar Airways for their assistance during the search.

Jonathan also expressed gratitude to Nigerians who shared his appeal, tagged relevant authorities, liked his posts and reached out to the family.

“And to each and everyone of you who shared, liked, tagged and reached out, God bless you,” he said.

“My family and I are forever grateful.”

Saratu had been reported missing after travelling from Lagos to Doha on Qatar Airways flight QR1408 on Tuesday.

Her family raised the alarm after she became unreachable for more than 48 hours following her arrival in Qatar.

Achimugu had earlier confirmed that CCTV footage from the airline showed Saratu arriving safely in Doha, collecting her luggage and leaving the airport terminal.

He later disclosed that her mobile phone and international passport had been held by Customs officials who were seeking clarification on some issues, leaving her unable to contact her family.

According to Achimugu, Saratu was eventually cleared and released and regained possession of her belongings. She also contacted her family to confirm that she was safe.

The development brought an end to concerns over her whereabouts and prompted further appreciation from her family to those who assisted in locating her.

Jonathan had earlier appealed to Nigerians to help amplify the search for his sister, saying she had travelled to Qatar independently and had made arrangements for accommodation and employment before leaving Nigeria.