Jamie Vardy joins Burnley on season-long deal

Championship strugglers Burnley signed former Leicester striker Jamie Vardy on a one-year contract on Sunday.

Vardy was a free agent after leaving Cremonese following their relegation from Serie A at the end of last season.

The 39-year-old arrives at Turf Moor with Burnley languishing at the bottom of the second tier.

The Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, are without a win after their opening five games of the Championship campaign.

“This club has a proper footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their town,” Vardy said.

“I can’t wait to get going on the pitch and help the team move in the right direction.”

Vardy rose from non-League football to play a key role in Leicester’s fairytale Premier League title triumph in 2016.

He also won the FA Cup with Leicester in 2021 and has been capped 26 times by England.

After ending his 13-year spell with Leicester following their relegation from the Premier League in 2025, Vardy scored seven goals in 29 appearances for Cremonese.