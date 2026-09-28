JAMB restores CAPS, urges institutions to speed up admissions

ABUJA — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the full restoration of its Central Admissions Processing System, CAPS, following a temporary disruption.

The Board made this known in a statement on its X platform, urging institutions to accelerate their admission processes to recover lost time and meet the approved deadlines for the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

JAMB also advised candidates to promptly accept admission offers made to them through the system.

The Board gave the following deadlines for the conclusion of the admission exercise: October 31, 2026, for public universities; November 30, 2026, for private universities; and December 31, 2026, for other tertiary institutions.

JAMB further advised candidates who had been awaiting their 2026 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, results to upload or verify their results promptly following the release of the results.

According to the Board, the step would ensure that candidates’ credentials are available for consideration as institutions intensify their admission processes.

“CAPS is back and fully operational,” JAMB said, adding that it regretted the inconvenience caused by the temporary disruption and appreciated the patience and understanding of candidates, institutions and other stakeholders.