‘I’ve lost a close ally in Bamanga Tukur’ — IBB

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd.), on Sunday, mourned the death of former Governor of old Gongola State, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, saying he had lost a close ally, brother and good friend.

Babangida, in a condolence statement, described the late Tukur as a disciplined, selfless and upright leader who consistently answered the call to serve the collective national interest.

He said: “The hallmarks of his private and public life were exemplary leadership skills, crisis management, selflessness, discipline, and uprightness — qualities he brought to bear at every instance he was called upon to serve our collective national interest.

“His humility, accomplishments, contributions, relevance, and values are worthy of emulation and remain a huge source of inspiration and motivation to us all.

“While this is a personal loss, as I have lost a close ally, a brother, and a very good friend, it is also a colossal loss to the nation, as personalities like his are a rarity in human existence, interaction, and history.

“Bamanga Tukur was a man who dedicated his existence and contributed in no small measure to the sustenance, protection, and promotion of the sanctity of the sovereign integrity of our great nation, Nigeria.

“I pray Almighty Allah grants his immediate family, the good people of Adamawa State, and Nigerians the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“May Allah grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus.”