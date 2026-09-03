Iraola admits Liverpool have quality to develop as Barcola nears debut

Iraola

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola says he is happy with the quality in his squad following the club’s summer transfer activity.

Iraola was speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Ipswich Town, with new signing Bradley Barcola available for selection following his £123 million move from Paris Saint-Germain.

“But I’m happy now. I have a lot of quality in the team. Now it is the moment for me and the players to develop what we have,” Iraola told the BBC.

Barcola has trained with his new teammates this week, although Iraola said the France international’s lack of pre-season minutes would be considered before deciding whether to select him.

Liverpool opted against further strengthening at right-back and in central midfield during the transfer window, with Iraola saying the club rejected other options for sporting or financial reasons.

The manager also defended the decision not to replace Curtis Jones following his £30 million move to Inter Milan, saying Liverpool have “good numbers” in midfield.

Iraola also welcomed Cody Gakpo’s continued presence after Manchester City had an £80 million bid for the Netherlands forward rejected.

“I am glad to keep Cody because he is a valuable player,” he said.

Liverpool are still searching for their first Premier League win under Iraola after consecutive 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool face promoted Ipswich on Friday as Iraola looks to secure his first league victory in charge.