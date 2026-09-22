Iran’s Guards rejected US attempt to establish contact – Guards spokesman

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi said on Tuesday that the United States had tried to establish contact with the Guards, but they had rebuffed the effort.
“The Americans have tried to contact us but we refuse any such contact. Our dealings with the enemy — as long as they remain hostile — are conducted solely through arms,” said Mohebi, adding that diplomacy was handled by Iran’s foreign ministry.
AFP
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