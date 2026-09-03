Iran Guards chief vows to avenge victims killed in wedding strike

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Ahmad Vahidi vowed on Thursday to avenge the four people killed at a wedding ceremony in the south, which Iran has blamed on the US.

“The pure blood of these oppressed martyrs… will not go unanswered and will definitely be avenged,” Vahidi said in a statement carried by state television.

The strike hit Tuesday night in the coastal town of Kuhestak along the Strait of Hormuz after the United States announced attacks against targets belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Iranian authorities said the strike killed at least four people, including a child, and wounded 68 others at the wedding. Iranian officials called the attack a “war crime”.

Washington did not address the attack directly, but a US Central Command spokesperson said “the US military never targets civilians”.

Iran has been at war since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a surprise bombing campaign that killed its supreme leader.

An April ceasefire brought an end to the initial phase of intense bombardment, but sporadic exchanges of fire have continued, particularly in and around Hormuz.