Investors gain N3.7trn ahead of Nigeria’s climb to frontier status

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian stock market closed last week on a positive note, as investors on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, gained N3.73 trillion.

This comes ahead of the transition of the Nigerian market from unclassified to frontier market later this month.

Market details last week showed that gains in MTN Nigeria by 5.0%, Seplat Energy 10.0%, Zenith 6.3% and FirstHoldco 3.4% significantly drove the NGX All-Share Index, ASI, higher by 2.4% Week-on-Week, WoW, to 246,992.44 points from 241,297.47 points the previous week.

As a result, the Month-to-Date MtD, return moderated to 1.1%, while the Year-to-Date, YtD, return settled at 58.7%.

Another major market indicator, NGX market capitalisation, which represents the total value of stocks listed on the Exchange rose to N159.558 trillion from N155.825 trillion the previous week.

On market activity, trading volume and value declined by 37.3% WoW and 43.1% WoW, respectively.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive, as the Oil & Gas Index rose by 9.1%, Insurance Index 3.8 %, Banking Index 3.6% and Consumer Goods Index moved by 3.5%, while the Industrial Goods declined by -0.3% to close lower for the week under review.

Commenting on market outlook, analysts at Cordros Capital stated: “This week, we expect investor risk appetite to remain positive, with buying interest likely to remain concentrated in fundamentally sound stocks recently granted Frontier Market eligibility by FTSE Russell. Sentiment should remain supported as investors position ahead of Nigeria’s formal reclassification from “Unclassified” to “Frontier Market” status, effective from market open on 21 September 2026.”

Similarly, analysts at InvestData Consulting Limited, stated: “In the near term, the market is likely to remain influenced by movements in large-capitalisrd stocks, particularly banking and energy counters. Developments in the international oil market could also play an increasing role in investor sentiment, especially if crude prices remain elevated.

“The outlook remains cautiously bullish. A failure to sustain buying interest, however, could lead to consolidation as investors reassess valuations and take profits.”