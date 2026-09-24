Insecurity: Presidency partners with SPRING to strengthen peace in N’Central

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— THE Presidency has entered into a technical partnership with the Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG) Programme, implemented by Tetra Tech, to strengthen peace coordination, learning and impact measurement across North Central Nigeria.

The SPRiNG Programme is a UK FCDO-funded initiative working to reduce conflict and strengthen the resilience of communities in Nigeria’s North-West and North-Central states, including their capacity to adapt to the effects of climate change.

The partnership, covering an initial period from August 2026 to March 2027, according to a release by Dr Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), will support the Office’s engagement with communities, state institutions, peace actors and development partners to strengthen social cohesion and sustainable peace.

A key component of the partnership is the development of a Peace Initiatives Coordination Dashboard to map and monitor peacebuilding actors, programmes and initiatives across the region.

The dashboard will improve visibility and coordination, while helping identify gaps, opportunities for collaboration and areas requiring greater attention SPRiNG will also support the establishment of a Knowledge and Learning Hub and Peace Impact Measurement Framework within the Office.

Technical experts will work with the Office to strengthen the documentation of community experiences, lessons and innovations, and generate evidence to inform programming, policy engagement and decision-making.

The partnership will complement the Office’s ongoing work on community peace structures, early warning and early response, dialogue and social cohesion, while strengthening institutional capacity to coordinate and assess the impact of peacebuilding interventions.

The Office welcomes the partnership as an opportunity to strengthen linkages among communities, government institutions, peace actors and development partners, while ensuring that community experiences and knowledge remain central to peace and security interventions.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to a more coordinated, evidence-driven and sustainable approach to peacebuilding in North Central Nigeria.