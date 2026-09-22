‘I helped make the connection happen’ — Charly Boy on linking Isbae U with Obasanjo

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Veteran entertainer and activist, Charly Boy has revealed why he helped connect content creator Isbae U with former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his popular interview show, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Charly Boy revealed this in a post shared on X on Tuesday while reflecting on Obasanjo’s appearance on the show and the interaction between the former president and the young content creator.

He said the moment demonstrated the importance of older generations creating opportunities for young people and being willing to enter their world.

“Sometimes, the greatest thing you fit give a young person no be money. Na opportunity. Look at wetin happen when Baba entered Bae U’s world,” Charly Boy wrote in Pidgin English.

According to him, Obasanjo, despite his age and experience, was willing to engage with Isbae U’s unconventional style rather than simply maintain a serious demeanour.

“A man of his age and experience sat down with a young man whose style dey completely different from wetin he is used to. Baba no just sit there looking serious. He matched the energy, played along and showed Nigerians another side of himself,” he said.

Charly Boy then disclosed his role in bringing the two together, saying “And who helped make that connection happen? CharlyBoy. Fada believed in the young people behind that show enough to pull Baba into their space.”

Sometimes, the greatest thing you fit give a young person no be money. Na opportunity.



Look at wetin happen when Baba entered Bae U’s world.



A man of his age and experience sat down with a young man whose style dey completely different from wetin he is used to.



Baba no just… pic.twitter.com/D1Q4gUquJt — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) September 22, 2026

Obasanjo’s appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask generated attention after the former president engaged in the show’s trademark humour and banter with Isbae U.

The programme also featured questions about contemporary Nigerian pop culture, with Obasanjo saying he did not know entertainers including Don Jazzy, Poco Lee and Carter Efe.

Isbae U jokingly introduced Obasanjo as his former employee, claiming that he had paid his salary, provided his food and paid his rent at Aso Rock between 1999 and 2007.

The episode also saw Obasanjo speak about Charly Boy, recalling how his perception of the entertainer changed after he witnessed the care he gave to his late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

Reflecting on the wider lesson from the interview, Charly Boy urged older Nigerians to do more than simply encourage young people to succeed.

“To the older generation: don’t only tell young people to succeed. Give them room. Open doors. Recommend them. Trust them with opportunities,” he wrote.

He also urged young Nigerians to prepare themselves to take advantage of opportunities when they arise.

“To the younger generation: don’t wait for somebody to hand you a future. Build something worth believing in. When opportunity comes, be ready,” he said.

Charly Boy concluded by calling for greater cooperation between generations.

“Because sometimes, all a young person needs is one person with influence to say: ‘I believe in what you are doing. Go ahead.’

“And sometimes, all an older person needs is the willingness to say: ‘Let me enter your world and see what you are building.’

“When generations support each other, everybody gets to grow. Na so legacy suppose work,” he added.

Vanguard News