How we were tear-gassed, Lagos Pensioners

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Lagos State pensioners under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, have narrated how their peaceful protest at the Lagos State Secretariat on August 31, 2026, was allegedly disrupted when a police officer tear-gassed them.

The pensioners had embarked on the protest following what they described as the Lagos State Government’s failure to respond to a 19-day ultimatum issued by the union on August 1 over their demands. According to the pensioners, the ultimatum expired on August 19 without any response from the government, prompting the union to stage a warning protest across the 57 local government areas of the state on August 24.

The union said the warning protest also failed to elicit a response from the government, leading to the larger demonstration at the Secretariat on August 31.

The pensioners said they arrived in about 20 buses and 10 private cars before proceeding towards the Governor’s Office in what they described as a peaceful procession.

Speaking to Vanguard, Chairman of National Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme, NUPCPS, Lagos State Council, Omisande Micheal: “On the D-Day, we came with about 20 buses and 10 private cars to the Secretariat and danced to the Governor’s Office. As we were singing and dancing, a policeman suddenly tear-gassed us.

“Not less than four persons fainted as a result of the chemicals inhaled. Everyone was running helter-skelter for first aid treatment.

“Later, we converged again with our peaceful protest. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Okafor, came around to rebuke the overzealous policeman and ordered for his arrest.

“He tendered an unreserved apology on behalf of the police force. A few minutes later, the Deputy Commissioner of Police came to the protesters to apologise and directed that we should be served with water and biscuits.

“At about 2:00 p.m., the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, came to pacify the protesting pensioners and held a crucial meeting with the executives of the union.

“It was there that he promised that the Governor would meet with the union leaders on Thursday to dialogue.

“The meeting is yet to hold as at today, Saturday, September 5, 2026.”

The pensioners are now awaiting the proposed meeting with the Lagos State Government, which they said would provide an opportunity for both sides to dialogue and address the issues contained in their demands.