Datti Baba-Ahmed, former running mate to Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, has condemned former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai over his claim that he intercepted the phone communications of National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu.

Baba-Ahmed described El-Rufai’s disclosure as an act of “sheer arrogance”, questioning how a former governor could publicly admit to tapping the phone of a senior security official.

He made the remarks during an appearance on MIC ON PODCAST, while responding to a question on the level of poverty in northern Nigeria.

In February, El-Rufai admitted during a live interview on Arise TV that he had intercepted communications belonging to Ribadu.

“Once you give money to Buhari’s people, you can have your way. That is why Nasir El-Rufai will come out and tell you that he’s tapping the phone of the security adviser,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed questioned what could have prompted El-Rufai to publicly disclose the alleged interception.

“I mean, if not sheer arrogance from money you’ve spent, how dare, on earth, even if you’re drunk, would you say something like that?” he asked.

He also launched a broader attack on the administration of the late former president, alleging that financial influence shaped access to power under Buhari.

“Even if you’re insane, they have spent enough money in Buhari’s house, the most corrupt, immoral institution, organ in Nigeria,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He alleged that President Bola Tinubu had also recognised and exploited what he described as weaknesses of Buhari and the people around him.

“So, uncle (Tinubu) saw that weakness, and he exploited it to the fullest,” he added.

El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023 and was a prominent member of Buhari’s administration before Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

Baba-Ahmed was Obi’s running mate on the Labour Party platform in the 2023 presidential election, in which the duo finished third behind Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.