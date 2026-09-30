Gusau Airport passes ICAO’s quality assurance tests ahead of commercial operations

The Gusau International Airport (GIA) in Zamfara State had passed the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s quality assurance tests and inspections just days before it begins commercial operations next month.

This development followed the ongoing plans to begin commercial operations at the airport, with bi-weekly flights operating from Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to the Gusau Airport on Mondays and Fridays.

The airport’s Instrument Flight Procedures were subjected to ICAO’s 17-step Quality Assurance and approval process, and the airport had completed and passed all of them, an official of one of the leading Nigerian aviation agencies said.

ICAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation, and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

The Nigerian civil aviation system was audited by ICAO in 2023 and achieved an Effective Implementation (EI) score of 75%.

However, in April 2026, ICAO conducted a follow-up inspection known as the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM), the official said.

The official explained that at the time, Nigeria had a Significant Safety Concern (SSC) — a serious red flag. Through concerted efforts, the SSC was successfully resolved within the prescribed 40-day period.

The aviation chief said despite that, Nigeria was also required to implement the associated medium-term Corrective Action Plans recommended by ICAO.

Consequently, the Instrument Flight Procedures for several airports in Nigeria were subjected to a rigorous 17-step Quality Assurance and approval process, the official who declined to be named because he was not permitted to speak, said.

“Of all the airports assessed, only Gusau International Airport (GIA) successfully completed and passed all the 17 steps,” the senior aviation official said.

The official added that: “The evidence of GIA’s successful completion of this demanding process formed part of the documentation submitted to ICAO.

“Following the ICVM, Nigeria achieved an impressive EI score of 95.1%.”

On September 21, Zamfara State Government signed an Air Route Development Partnership Agreement with XEJet Limited for scheduled commercial flights between Gusau Airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Under the agreement, XEJet will operate bi-weekly flights beginning in the first week of October.

The new air route will enhance access to Zamfara and open greater opportunities for investors, businesses and visitors.