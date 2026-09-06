Gumi took my Moroccan wife from me, says Kaduna businessman

Gumi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — A Kaduna-based businessman, Nasir Musa Idris, has accused prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, of taking custody of his Moroccan wife, Khadija Diab, after he took her to the cleric’s residence for counselling.

Idris, who made the allegation in an interview with RFI Hausa, the Hausa service of Radio France Internationale, said he had been unable to take his wife back home for about 11 months after leaving her at Gumi’s residence in September 2025.

The businessman said he married Khadija, a Moroccan national, in October 2024 after travelling to Morocco to seek her hand in marriage and completing what he described as the necessary legal and immigration procedures.

He said the marriage was conducted with the consent of her parents and the involvement of relevant authorities, including the Nigerian embassy, before he brought her to Nigeria.

According to him, Khadija had never previously known anyone in Nigeria and the couple lived together in Kaduna without major problems until September 2025.

Idris said he was subsequently informed that Gumi wanted to counsel his wife over complaints she had allegedly made concerning their marriage.

He said he trusted the cleric because of his standing as an Islamic scholar and leader and therefore took Khadija to Gumi’s residence.

“For Dr Gumi, I believe in him because of his character as a religious scholar and leader. I met him at a pharmacy on Isa Kaita Road with my family,” Idris said.

The businessman alleged that after he left his wife at the cleric’s residence, he was unable to take her back despite repeated attempts to regain access to her.

He said the situation had continued for months, prompting him to report the matter to relevant authorities and seek legal redress.

Idris also alleged that Gumi was invited by the authorities to answer questions concerning the matter but did not honour the invitation.

The dispute has also resulted in legal proceedings in Kaduna, where Idris reportedly made allegations bordering on wrongful restraint or confinement, interference in his marriage, theft, defamation and issues relating to a purported marriage document.

Court documents connected with the case reportedly named Amal Ahmad Gumi, described as Sheikh Gumi’s wife, as well as some members of the cleric’s family among the defendants.

The filings indicated that Idris initially introduced Khadija to Amal because both women were Moroccan.

The businessman also raised questions over a purported marriage certificate and alleged involvement by Gumi in proceedings before a Sharia Court in Kaduna.

However, the allegations remain contested and have not been established as facts by a court. There is also no independent confirmation that Gumi married Khadija.

Gumi: I’ll sue him

But Gumi, in his reaction to the allegations, denied Idris’ claims and threatened legal action against the businessman.

Speaking to Weekend Trust yesterday, the cleric dismissed the allegation and said he would sue Idris.

Gumi’s denial introduces a direct legal and factual contest between the two men over what happened after Khadija was taken to the cleric’s residence.

Idris, however, maintained that his marriage to Khadija was valid and that she had been brought into Nigeria only after he had completed the necessary procedures.

He said he was seeking the return of his wife and clarification of the circumstances under which she allegedly remained at Gumi’s residence.

The controversy has attracted attention because of the identities of those involved and the unusual circumstances surrounding the marital dispute.

With Gumi now threatening legal action and the matter already the subject of proceedings, the competing accounts are likely to be tested through the appropriate legal and investigative processes.