Full List: 32 banks, fintechs, to buy Dangote IPO

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has listed 32 banks, fintechs, mobile operators and other platforms approved for investors to subscribe for its shares under its public offer.
The company published the list on its official IPO website and advised investors to use only the approved channels when subscribing for the shares.
The refinery’s website currently lists the offer price at N525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares valued at N5,250.
The approved channels comprise 19 banks, 10 fintech companies, two mobile operators and NGX Invest.
According to the company, “Only subscribe through the channels listed on this page. Do not subscribe through any channel not confirmed here.”
Banks
- Access Bank
- Ecobank
- FCMB
- Fidelity Bank
- FirstBank
- Globus Bank
- GTCO
- Jaiz Bank
- Keystone Bank
- Lotus Bank
- PremiumTrust Bank
- Providus Bank
- Stanbic IBTC
- Sterling Bank
- TAJ Bank
- UBA
- Union Bank
- Wema Bank
- Zenith Bank
Fintechs
- Bamboo
- Flutterwave
- InvestNaija
- Ladder
- Moniepoint
- Paga
- Payaza
- PiggyVest
- Vetiva Invest
- we.yan
Mobile operators
- Airtel SmartCash
- MTN MoMo
NGX
- NGX Invest
The public offer is part of the Dangote Refinery’s plan to raise capital from Nigerian investors through the sale of ordinary shares.
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