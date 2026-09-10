Full List: 32 banks, fintechs, to buy Dangote IPO

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has listed 32 banks, fintechs, mobile operators and other platforms approved for investors to subscribe for its shares under its public offer.

The company published the list on its official IPO website and advised investors to use only the approved channels when subscribing for the shares.

The refinery’s website currently lists the offer price at N525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares valued at N5,250.

The approved channels comprise 19 banks, 10 fintech companies, two mobile operators and NGX Invest.

According to the company, “Only subscribe through the channels listed on this page. Do not subscribe through any channel not confirmed here.”

Banks

Access Bank

Ecobank

FCMB

Fidelity Bank

FirstBank

Globus Bank

GTCO

Jaiz Bank

Keystone Bank

Lotus Bank

PremiumTrust Bank

Providus Bank

Stanbic IBTC

Sterling Bank

TAJ Bank

UBA

Union Bank

Wema Bank

Zenith Bank

Fintechs

Bamboo

Flutterwave

InvestNaija

Ladder

Moniepoint

Paga

Payaza

PiggyVest

Vetiva Invest

we.yan

Mobile operators

Airtel SmartCash

MTN MoMo

NGX

NGX Invest

The public offer is part of the Dangote Refinery’s plan to raise capital from Nigerian investors through the sale of ordinary shares.