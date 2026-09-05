First Lady urges Nigerians to act on charity, not just talk

Remi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerians to move beyond rhetoric and translate the spirit of the International Day of Charity into concrete action for the vulnerable.

The First Lady, in her message to mark the 2026 International Global Day of Charity, said charity “is more than giving; it is about extending a helping hand, restoring hope, and supporting those in need.”

“As the world marks International Day of Charity 2026, we are reminded of the power of kindness, compassion, and generosity in building a more caring and inclusive society,” she said.

She stressed that every act of kindness, however small, can meaningfully change another person’s life.

The president’s wife urged citizens to embrace giving and volunteerism, particularly toward the less privileged, as a collective route to reducing poverty and strengthening communities.

“Through our collective action, we can help reduce poverty, strengthen our communities, and ensure that no one is left behind,” she said.

The message comes as Mrs Tinubu continues to front social-welfare initiatives, including the zonal rollout of the National Community Food Bank Programme in the South-South, which targets pregnant women, lactating mothers and children under six.

In Calabar on Friday, she announced cash support for fire victims at Calabar Mall and for women’s groups, underscoring the administration’s push to pair symbolism with material relief.