NFF debunks alleged FIFA letter threatening Nigeria with sanction

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed as fake a purported letter allegedly issued by world football governing body FIFA over claims of government interference in the affairs of Nigerian football.

The document, which circulated in sections of the media, purportedly warned that Nigeria could face suspension from FIFA and CAF competitions if the reported resignation of former NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau was linked to pressure from the Federal Government.

However, the NFF on Tuesday rejected the document, saying it was “totally fake” and did not originate from FIFA.

@thenff has debunked news of a “letter” circulating in sections of the media as being from world-football governing body, FIFA.



It is totally fake.



FIFA has already accepted the resignations of former principal officers and Members of the NFF Exco (1) pic.twitter.com/DZWCunrlBK — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) September 1, 2026

According to the federation, FIFA has already accepted the resignations of Gusau, former General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the NFF Executive Committee.

The NFF said the development should instead be viewed within the context of the ongoing reform process involving Nigerian football’s major stakeholders.

“FIFA has already accepted the resignations of former principal officers and Members of the NFF Exco,” the federation said.

It added that “mutual engagement between the NSC, NFF administration, CAF is ongoing with FIFA on the comprehensive reforms of Nigerian football, including agreeing a road map going forward in accordance to the relevant rule books and statutes.”

The clarification follows the mass resignation of Gusau, Sanusi and members of the NFF Executive Committee on August 27.

Gusau, who had been NFF president since 2022, said his resignation was intended to pave the way for a comprehensive and orderly reform process to address longstanding institutional, governance and developmental challenges in Nigerian football.

Following the resignations, the National Sports Commission endorsed Emmanuel Ikpeme, the former NFF Deputy General Secretary, to oversee the federation’s secretariat as interim General Secretary, while Ademola Olajire was named interim Deputy General Secretary.

The NFF also suspended preparations for its elective congress, with a fresh electoral process expected after the completion of the reform programme being undertaken in consultation with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The latest NFF statement effectively contradicts the purported FIFA communication that had circulated in the media, particularly claims that FIFA had issued an immediate warning of suspension over alleged government intervention.

The reported letter had claimed that FIFA was seeking clarification on the circumstances surrounding Gusau’s resignation and could refer the matter to its Council if satisfactory explanations were not provided.

It also purportedly warned that Nigeria could be suspended from FIFA and CAF activities and that a Normalisation Committee could subsequently be appointed.

The NFF, however, has now urged the focus to remain on the ongoing consultations between FIFA, CAF, the NSC and the NFF administration as stakeholders work towards a roadmap for comprehensive reforms.

The development comes against the backdrop of mounting pressure on the country’s football administration following the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Super Falcons’ failure to reach the 2027 Women’s World Cup.