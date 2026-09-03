FG to protect Nigerian investments in Angola — Minister

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — The Federal Government has assured Nigerian auto spare parts dealers in Angola of its commitment to protecting their investments and promoting the interests of Nigerians living and doing business abroad.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, gave the assurance on Thursday during an inspection of facilities at Cidade De Motores (City of Engines), Golf 2, Luanda, where the Nigerian Auto Parts Dealers Association operates a major market.

The minister was in Angola in connection with the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed satisfaction with the achievement of the Nigerian traders, describing the project as a demonstration of the pioneering spirit of Nigerians and an example of what Nigerian entrepreneurs could accomplish abroad.

She said the protection of Nigerian-owned businesses would be prioritised in future bilateral engagements with Angola, particularly during the next Nigeria-Angola Joint Commission.

The minister also said President Bola Tinubu remained committed to the welfare and protection of Nigerians wherever they resided, noting that the Federal Government had taken steps to assist Nigerians facing challenges abroad.

She urged the traders to remain law-abiding and good ambassadors of Nigeria, while encouraging them to use the market as a model of unity and inclusiveness.

“We are very proud of you, having seen the worth of the enormous investment you have put on ground. We do not want a situation where people will invest and later some phony stories would be told about their investment,” she said.

The minister particularly cautioned against ethnic discrimination in the management of the market.

“There should be no room for tribalism,” she said.

Earlier, the President of the United Auto Parts Dealers Association, Mr Chuks Ukachi, thanked the minister for visiting the market despite her busy schedule in Angola.

Ukachi explained that the project was conceived after the Angolan authorities stopped Nigerian traders from operating along the roadside, leaving many of them without business for about two years.

He said the market was open to Nigerians and Angolans interested in the auto spare parts business, adding that the facility was intended to project a positive image of Nigeria.

“This is an open market; it is open for every Nigerian. In fact, it is for all of us,” Ukachi said.

The association appealed to the Federal Government to support efforts to secure and protect the market, which represents a significant investment by Nigerian entrepreneurs in Angola.