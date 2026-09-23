England still carrying scar after World Cup heartbreak – Saka

By Adegboyega Adeleye

England winger Bukayo Saka says the team are still carrying the “scar” of their heartbreaking World Cup semi-final defeat by Argentina.

The Three Lions were on course to reach their first men’s World Cup final since 1966 before two late Argentina goals condemned Thomas Tuchel’s side to a 2-1 defeat.

England later claimed a 6-4 victory over France in the third-place match to secure their best World Cup finish in six decades, but remain without a second World Cup title.

“Obviously, there is still a scar on us when you believed and everyone was so united and so confident we could do it,” Saka said, as reported by the BBC.

“Not just us, but the whole country felt.

“You try to move on as soon as possible, but you know a scar is a scar, it decides to heal when it heals itself.”

England will be reminded of their World Cup disappointment when they host defending champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday in their opening Nations League fixture.

Saka said the squad were now looking to move on and focus on their Nations League campaign.

“We are trying to draw a line under [the World Cup] now and focus on the new international season that we have coming up,” he said.

“We have got four massive, difficult group games to try and qualify us for the Nations League [knockouts] that we are really focused on.”

Meanwhile, Saka backed Arsenal youngster Max Dowman to earn a senior England call-up in the future, praising the 16-year-old’s talent.

“I think so. His talent is insane. It’s up to him how far he is going to go in football. His talent is crazy,” Saka said.

England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley also praised Dowman’s ability but said remaining with the Under-19s during the current international window could benefit his development.

“He is more than capable of playing in the under-21s,” Carsley said.

“What I do think will happen with the age group he goes to is that he can play the minutes. He can also have that time to consolidate where he is in his career and play with his friends again and take that little bit of pressure off him.

“I have no doubt that Max is going to be with the under-21s.

“That is something I am keen to have a conversation with him and his parents, on the way we see his pathway going, because he is an amazing talent and someone we are very lucky to have.”