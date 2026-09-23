Ekiti approves N6.7bn hospital projects, N1.4bn roads

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — The Ekiti State Executive Council has approved N6.765 billion for the construction of hospital facilities and about N1.43 billion for road projects as part of efforts to improve healthcare and infrastructure across the state.

The approvals were among decisions taken at the seventh meeting of the State Executive Council in 2026, held at the Executive Council Chamber, New Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said N6.765 billion was approved for new hospital buildings at the General Hospitals in Ikogosi-Ekiti, Awo-Ekiti and Ipao-Ekiti.

Each of the three hospital projects is expected to cost N2.255 billion.

The facilities will include male and female wards, maternity and delivery suites, children’s wards, mortuary, theatre, consulting rooms, laboratories, staff quarters, gate houses and administrative blocks.

The government said the projects were aimed at expanding healthcare infrastructure, improving access to medical services and strengthening the capacity of the state’s health system.

In the water sector, the council approved N1.681 billion for the upgrading and rehabilitation of 104 high-yielding boreholes into reticulated solar-powered water facilities across the state’s local government areas and Local Council Development Areas under the World Bank-supported Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme.

It also approved N296.2 million for the bulk purchase of 104 solar-powered water pumps for the facilities.

The government said the boreholes would be connected to pipelines, storage tanks, pumps and designated distribution points to improve access to potable water.

It added that the 104 borehole projects were divided into 52 lots, following the receipt of 167 bids after tender notices were published in two national newspapers.

Fifty-two successful contractors were selected, with each awarded a lot comprising two borehole facilities.

For road infrastructure, the council approved N1.093 billion for the construction of the 400-metre Olajiga Street, Egbewa, and the 915-metre GRA 3rd Extension, comprising the Ifesowapo–Ibi Oluwatoba Avenue–Ori Apata roads in Ado-Ekiti.

The project will involve site clearing, earthworks, concrete drainage, pavement construction and asphalt laying.

The council also approved N340.6 million for a one-kilometre access road from the threshold of Runway 21 to the CVOR navigation aid site at the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the statement, the project will replace an existing earth road that is prone to erosion and difficult to access during the rainy season.

The new road is expected to provide all-weather access to the navigation facility and support emergency response, maintenance, surveillance and security operations, while reducing the risk of vandalism and unauthorised access.