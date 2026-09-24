Edo Assembly approves State Police Bill, confirms Jolly Ogbeide as EDSOGPADEC board member

The Edo State House of Assembly has approved the Constitution Alteration Bill seeking the establishment of State Police.

The Bill was transmitted to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yekini Idaiye, following the National Assembly’s decision to forward the proposed alteration to the 36 State Houses of Assembly on September 16 for consideration and approval, in line with legislative procedure.

Presenting the Bill, the Majority Leader and member representing Esan South-East, Hon. Sunday Ojiezele, highlighted its significance and urged members to support it.

The member representing Akoko-Edo II, Hon. Donald Okogbe, said the bill would create employment opportunities.

In the same vein, the member representing Ovia North-East I, Hon. Charity Iguodala Aiguobarueghian, said the creation of State Police would enhance security at the community level.

On his part, the member representing Oredo West and Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Richard Edosa, advocated the establishment of an Edo State Police Service Commission, while Hon. Kingsley Ugabi (Etsako East) and Hon. Maria Edeko (Esan North-East II) said the Bill would help restore peace to communities.

The Bill was then passed by the House as moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Sunday Ojiezele and seconded by the Minority Leader, Hon. Natasha Osawaru.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yekini Idaiye, described the bill as germane, saying it would address security challenges and provide jobs.

He thereafter directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Yahaya Omogbai, to forward clean copies of the concurrence resolution to the National Assembly.

In another development, the House confirmed the nomination of Jolly Ogbeide Obosa as a member of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC).

The confirmation followed the presentation of a screening report by the Majority Leader which was later adopted by the House.

After the confirmation, the Speaker directed the Clerk to forward clean copies of the resolution to the Governor for assent.