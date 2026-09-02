Dramatic U-turn as Salah’s Trabzonspor accept coach’s Tekke’s resignation

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Trabzonspor have accepted the resignation of head coach Fatih Tekke, days after initially rejecting his request to step down following the Turkish club’s Europa League exit.

The Super Lig side announced on Wednesday that it had reached a “mutual understanding” with Tekke and agreed to part ways in the interests of the club and its long-term objectives.

Tekke tendered his resignation after Trabzonspor were eliminated from the Europa League play-off round by Hungarian club Ferencvaros, losing 5-0 on aggregate.

The club had initially rejected the 48-year-old’s resignation on Friday, saying his decision appeared to have been made under the “intense emotional impact” of the European defeat.

However, Trabzonspor have now reversed that decision and confirmed Tekke’s departure.

In a statement, the club said: “At this point, we reached a mutual understanding with our coach – who stated he would never allow his presence to harm Trabzonspor in any way – that drawing a new roadmap, prioritising the club’s interests above all else, had become unavoidable.”

Trabzonspor also praised Tekke for his contribution during his approximately 18-month tenure, highlighting his role in player development, the club’s sporting and financial gains, and the Turkish Cup triumph.

“By bringing the Turkish Cup back to our museum, he once again wrote his name into Trabzonspor’s history,” the club added.

Tekke had guided Trabzonspor to third place in the Turkish league last season.

The club, meanwhile, remains involved in European football this season and will compete in the Europa Conference League, where Scottish side Hearts are among their six opponents.

Trabzonspor made headlines during the summer transfer window by signing Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah after his contract with the Premier League club was mutually terminated.

The Turkish club also added former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Fabinho, while Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana returned on loan.

Salah, 34, joined Trabzonspor last month after leaving Liverpool, where he scored 257 goals in 442 appearances following his 2017 move from Roma.