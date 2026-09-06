Don’t pray for your wife to feed you — Pete Edochie

By Efe Onodjae

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has advised married men never to pray for a situation where they would have to depend on their wives for food.

Edochie said such a situation could expose a man to ridicule and emotional distress, warning men not to take for granted the traditional responsibility of providing for their families.

The veteran actor made the remarks while featuring on Isbae U’s interview platform, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

According to him, his advice was based on his nearly six decades of experience in marriage.

He said: “I want you to listen properly. This is wisdom from somebody who has been in that institution for almost 60 years. I have been married for the past 57 years.

“If things change and your wife has to feed you for two or three days, you would want to take poison. The kind of insult that will be heaped on you because your wife is feeding you, don’t ever think about it.”