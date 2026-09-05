‘Don’t divorce your husbands; I was joking’ — Yobe APC Chair apologises

Muhammad Gadaka, APC Chairman, Yobe State,

By Maryam Abdul-aziz Usman

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Yobe State, Muhammad Gadaka, has withdrawn his controversial call for women to end their marriages if their husbands prevent them from voting for the party in the 2027 elections.

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Gadaka also apologised to the public, saying the remark was made as a joke, and not intended to encourage married women to divorce their husbands.

“I withdraw my earlier statement that any woman whose husband prevents her from voting for the APC should end her marriage, and that I would marry her. I apologise to the public; I only said it as a joke,” Gadaka said.

The APC chairman had made the controversial remark while addressing supporters during a political gathering in Nangere Local Government Area of the state.

He had told women whose husbands opposed their support for the APC to seek divorce, while offering to pay the dowry of affected women and marry them.

The comment attracted widespread attention after a video of the address circulated on social media, prompting criticism over the appropriateness of linking marital relationships with political choices.

However, in his subsequent clarification, Gadaka released a video where he sought to distance himself from the earlier statement, describing it as a harmless joke.

He explained that the remark was made in the context of a traditional joking relationship between communities, adding that it did not represent his position or intention to encourage divorce.

“My statement was just a joke and does not in any way represent the ideals I stand for or intended to encourage divorce among married people,” he said.

Gadaka said he regretted the statement and formally withdrew it.

The development comes amid increasing political mobilisation by parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, with politicians stepping up engagements with supporters and potential voters across the state.

Gadaka’s apology and withdrawal have now shifted the controversy from the original remark to his clarification that it was not intended to be taken literally.

Vanguard News