Dino Melaye warns FG against arresting Atiku, threatens mass action

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has warned the Federal Government against inviting, arresting or interrogating African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar over a corruption petition before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Melaye said the ADC and its supporters would mobilise against any attempt to use the petition to target Atiku, insisting that Nigerians were far more numerous than those in government.

“This is our note of warning, if due to this frivolous petitions you invite, arrest, or interview Atiku Abubakar, and we are not saying it with fear or favour, we will prove to you that those in government are less than one percent of the population of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will prove to you that the people own government,” Melaye said in a video shared on his X account on Friday.

Melaye’s warning followed a petition submitted to the EFCC by former House of Representatives member Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, urging the agency to reopen corruption allegations against Atiku dating back to his tenure as Vice-President.

The petition, signed by Agbonayinma’s lawyer, Hannibal Uwaifo, SAN, reportedly referred to an earlier EFCC investigation and report concerning allegations against the former Vice-President.

The allegations date back to 2005 and 2006, when the EFCC and an administrative panel investigated claims bordering on abuse of office, money laundering and alleged diversion of funds linked to the Petroleum Technology Development Fund.

Atiku, who was Vice-President at the time, denied wrongdoing and described the allegations as politically motivated.

On December 20, 2006, a Lagos State High Court set aside the EFCC’s administrative indictment against Atiku, describing it as unconstitutional and flawed.

The allegations did not result in a criminal conviction.