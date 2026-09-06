Customs appoints Dim DCG, five ACGs, generates N4.3tn

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA — The Nigeria Customs Service Board, NCSB, has approved the appointment of Constantine Dim as Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, DCG, alongside five Assistant Comptroller-Generals, ACGs.

The appointments were approved at the Board’s 65th Regular Meeting, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

A statement yesterday by the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Deputy Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada, said the appointments followed the retirement of some senior management officers.

According to the statement, the appointments were made in line with the Federal Character Policy of the Federal Government, as provided under Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

Those appointed alongside Dim, representing the South-East, are Pascal Chibuoke, South-East; Sani Yahaya, North-Central; Franklin Onyeka, South-South; Chibuzor Eyakwaire, South-South; and Ethelbert Nnaji, South-East.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the newly appointed management team and reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to accountability, institutional strengthening and sustained revenue mobilisation.

Customs generates N4.3tn in six months

The Customs Service also disclosed that it generated N4.30 trillion between January and June 2026, representing 36.4 per cent of its N11.074 trillion annual revenue target.

The Board, in a bid to strengthen institutional capacity, approved the upgrade of the NCS Medical Corps to a full sub-department to be headed by an Assistant Comptroller-General and supported by nine Comptrollers.

On human capital development, the Board said successful candidates in the ongoing recruitment exercise had been invited for documentation, physical and medical screening beginning September 7, 2026.

The meeting also reviewed disciplinary cases involving personnel, with the Board resolving various appeals through dismissal, exoneration, warning, compulsory retirement and reinstatement.

The Board said the Service’s revenue performance was boosted by the full deployment of the Unified Customs Management System, B’Odogwu; enhanced post-clearance audits; Authorised Economic Operator, AEO, initiatives; geospatial technology; joint border patrols; and stronger engagement with stakeholders in the trading community.

It also approved the Nigeria Customs Service De-Minimis Regulation 2025 to align with the NCS Act 2023.

The Board was further briefed on ongoing ICT-driven digital transformation and an invitation from the Federal Ministry of Finance to submit memoranda on proposed amendments to the Customs Act for consideration in the 2027 Finance Bill.