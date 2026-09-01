Court fixes Sept 10 to hear suit seeking halt to Oyo LG polls

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By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday slated September 10 to commence hearing a suit seeking to halt local government elections in Oyo State.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu ordered the service of the Originating Summons on both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), listed as the 1st and 2nd defendants.

The suit, brought before the court by an electorate in the state, Mr Akinloye Olusegun Oyeniyi, is praying the court to, among others, determine: “Whether, by virtue of sections 1(1), 7(1), Paragraph 4(a) of Part II of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and section 153(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, the power of the 1st Defendant is not limited to the ‘Verification of the Documents of Nominated Candidates’ and does not extend to ‘Verification/Screening of Candidates.'”

The plaintiff, through his counsel, Ayo Omoleaupen, also prayed the court to determine whether Items 6 and 9 of the 1st Defendant’s Revised Time Table and Schedule of Activities for the 2026/2027 Local Government Election in Oyo State, issued on the 4th day of March 2026, are inconsistent with the provisions of Sections 1(1), 7(1), and Paragraph 4(a) of Part II of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) and Section 153(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, and thereby infringe the Plaintiff’s right to contest and/or vote for candidates of his choice in the 2026/2027 Local Government Election in Oyo State.

He prayed for a declaration that the 1st Defendant’s constitutional duty is limited to the “verification of documents of nominated candidates” by political parties, in compliance with the provisions of Paragraph 4(a), Part II of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended), and Section 153(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

“An order restraining the 2nd Defendant, whether by itself, its servants, agents, or privies, from releasing to the 1st Defendant the Register of Voters—namely, the official register of voters certified by the 2nd Defendant—for use by the 1st Defendant in the conduct of the Local Government Councils Election in Oyo State until the 1st Defendant strikes out, cancels, and/or annuls Items 6 and 9 of the Revised Time Table and Schedule of Activities for the 2026/2027 Local Government Councils Elections, in conformity with Paragraph 4(a), Part II of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) and Section 153(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026.”

As well as “An order of the Honourable Court striking out, cancelling, and/or annulling Items 6 and 9 of the Revised Time Table and Schedule of Activities for the 2026/2027 Local Government Councils Election, which are in contravention of Paragraph 4(a), Part II of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 153(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026.”

Justice Egwuatu adjourned to receive a report of service of the legal processes on the defendants to pave the way for the hearing of the case.