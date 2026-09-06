Controversial Nnewi Catholic knight, ‘Akachaam’ arrested over alleged public nuisance

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — A controversial member of the Knights of St John International in Nnewi, Anambra State, James Okoye, has reportedly been arrested after he was seen wandering the streets of the town dressed in red overalls and carrying palm fronds and a bell.

Okoye had attracted attention during the dedication of the Assumpta Cathedral in Nnewi after publicly announcing that he had renounced Christianity.

He had attributed his decision to what he described as the Catholic Church’s failure to recognise the contributions of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah towards the construction of the cathedral. The church, however, subsequently dismissed the claim.

In a video that went viral, Okoye was seen walking through parts of Nnewi with palm fronds and a bell, while claiming that he was cleansing the town of evil spirits.

His actions reportedly attracted the attention of passersby, who allegedly alerted local vigilante operatives.

The operatives were subsequently seen questioning Okoye in the video.

It could not be immediately established where he was being held or whether any formal charge had been brought against him.

During the questioning, Okoye reportedly maintained that there were several evil happenings in Nnewi that needed to be addressed.

He also claimed that he had obtained permission from the traditional ruler of Nnewi to carry out the exercise, insisting that he had committed no offence by engaging in the cleansing activity.