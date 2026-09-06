Colon cancer: Widow, 38, appeals for N5m to undergo chemotherapy

By Sola Ogundipe

At 38, Aminat Bello should be building her fashion business and raising her three sons, instead, she is battling colon cancer and struggling to raise the money needed to complete her treatment.

A widow, Aminat’s ordeal began on December 15, 2025, when she developed severe abdominal pain that left her unable to stand. Medical tests later revealed a tumour in her colon.

She underwent surgery to remove the tumour on March 18, 2026. She was subsequently referred to the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, Lagos, where further evaluation showed that the cancer was at Stage IIIB, although there was no evidence that it had spread to distant parts of her body.

A medical report from the centre, dated 12th August 2026, signed by a Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, Dr Akerele Oluwatoyosi, for Dr Eben Aje, said Aminat with Hospital No. 0020160 was diagnosed with colon cancer and was prescribed six cycles of chemotherapy using the FOLFOX regimen.

The report noted that Aminat has completed some of the cycles, but financial difficulties have forced her treatment to a halt. “I’m feeling better with treatment, but I don’t have money to continue, I have been at home,” she said.

The report estimates that about N4.37 million is required to commence and complete the prescribed treatment, including chemotherapy, blood tests and scans. Aminat is appealing for N5 million to cover the treatment and related expenses.

So far, Aminat says she and her family have spent more than N6 million on her treatment. She has also been unable to work since December, leaving her with little means of supporting herself and her children.

“I can no longer work. I’m just struggling to survive,” she said. “I need help. Relatives and my late husband’s family have been very supportive, if not for them, I would have died,” she said.

Aminat is appealing to compassionate individuals, organisations and corporate bodies for N5 million in financial assistance to complete her treatment.

For her, the appeal is about getting another chance to return to her work, caring for her three sons. Aminat is appealing

If you are moved to assist, kindly send your donation to: Account number 2105431569 UBA, Bello Funmilayo Aminat. For more information, contact 09034299394.