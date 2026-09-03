Chelsea eye shock move for free agent Wijnaldum after Camara drama — Reports

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have turned to the free-agent market in search of midfield reinforcement after the dramatic collapse of their deadline-day move for Lamine Camara and Enzo Fernandez’s £125m transfer to Manchester City.

The Blues have contacted former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as they urgently assess options to strengthen Xabi Alonso’s midfield, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Chelsea had reached an agreement with Monaco for Camara on deadline day, but the deal collapsed at the final stage after the French club made a late U-turn.

At the same time, Chelsea allowed Fernandez to complete his British record-equalling £125m move to Manchester City, leaving Alonso with fewer options in midfield.

With the English transfer window now closed, Chelsea can still sign players who are free agents.

Foot Mercato reports that Wijnaldum, 35, is among the players being urgently considered by the London club, with Chelsea having made contact with the Dutch midfielder.

Wijnaldum has been without a club since leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq after his contract expired.

The former Newcastle, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder spent three seasons at Al-Ettifaq and scored 17 goals while providing seven assists in 34 appearances last season.

His extensive Premier League experience is another factor behind Chelsea’s interest. Wijnaldum made 217 appearances in the English top flight during spells with Newcastle and Liverpool.

Foot Mercato adds that Chelsea are considering a short-term contract for the Dutchman as they seek immediate midfield cover following the failed Camara deal.

Wijnaldum also has significant experience at the highest level, having won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his five-year spell with Liverpool.

The move, however, remains at the contact and consideration stage, with no agreement yet confirmed.