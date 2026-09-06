CCTV confirms missing Nigerian woman left Doha airport — NCAA official

CCTV footage has confirmed that Saratu Jibo, the Nigerian woman reported missing after arriving in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, safely collected her luggage and exited the airport terminal, according to Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Achimugu disclosed this in a statement posted on his X account on Sunday while responding to concerns over Jibo’s whereabouts.

He said he had confirmed through the airline that CCTV footage showed Jibo arriving safely in Doha, collecting her bags and leaving the terminal.

He added that efforts were underway to establish whether she reached the hotel she had booked before travelling and whether she was transported there using the hotel’s pickup service.

“Because yesterday and today are more like public holidays for the guys over there, investigations are a little slow, but later today or tomorrow, we will be able to confirm if she arrived at the hotel she booked, and if she got there via the hotel pick-up vehicle,” Achimugu said.

According to him, Qatar visa bookings are required to be linked to specific hotel reservations, making the hotel a key point of inquiry in tracing Jibo’s movements after she left the airport.

He said Discover Qatar would verify the name of Jibo’s booked hotel and establish whether she checked in.

Achimugu also said the airline had been informed of concerns over possible human trafficking or forced labour.

“I have informed the airline of fears about human trafficking, forced labour, etc. They have assured that once the hotel confirms her check-in or otherwise, the issue becomes easier to treat,” he said.

He explained that if Jibo did not arrive at the hotel, authorities would begin a search for her, noting that people could be tracked relatively easily after arriving in Doha.

Achimugu appealed to Jibo’s family to remain calm pending the outcome of the further checks.

“If you have not heard from her, please, remain calm until tomorrow,” he said.

The latest development comes after Jibo’s brother, Jonathan Jibo, raised the alarm over her disappearance, saying the family had been unable to reach her for more than 48 hours after she travelled from Lagos to Doha on Qatar Airways flight QR1408.

Jonathan had said a person assigned to pick up Saratu at the airport could not find her after the flight landed, although the airline reportedly indicated that she had collected her luggage.

Saratu, 37, had travelled to Qatar for work and was expected to resume her new job a few weeks after her arrival.

Achimugu noted that the matter was not within his official purview but said he had intervened to assist the family.