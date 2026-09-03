Fubara signs 2026 Rivers budget into law

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has signed the 2026 appropriation bill of the state into law.

This was coming after the noticeable delays by the Rivers State House of Assembly to okay the budget presented to the Assembly.

However, on Thursday, the bill was unanimously passed by 26 lawmakers during the House’s resumed sitting in Port Harcourt.

It was quickly transmitted to Governor Siminalayi Fubara for assent in Government House, Port Harcourt.

According to the Assembly, the approved budget is expected to cover the fiscal year ending on September 2, 2027.

It would be recalled that Fubara had on the 25th of June submitted the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to the Assembly.

It is worthy of note that since the administration, it was the first time the assembly, led by its Speaker Rt Hon. Martin Amaewhule, approved the budget of the state.

Details later…