Borno commissioner retracts ‘finger-breaking’ comment, apologises to residents

Commissioner, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation, Youths and Sports, Borno State, Hon. Saina Buba

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Commissioner, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation, Youths and Sports, Borno State, Hon. Saina Buba, has apologised to members of the public, especially the opposition, over his statement made at the City Boy Movement engagement in Maiduguri.

Recalled that Buba, while delivering his remarks that sparked public outcry, stated, “Whoever shows us a finger, we will show him a finger… Whoever dares to show us a finger again, we will break his finger,” He has since denied that this statement was aimed at the opposition.

Briefing journalists at his office in Maiduguri on Wednesday, the commissioner said, “In recent days, a comment I made during the empowerment programme organised by the City Boy Movement in Maiduguri has generated considerable concern within the public space.

“I wish to state, unequivocally, that my remark was never intended to harm or violate the fundamental rights of the people of our dear state to freedom of choice and association, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I had earlier provided clarification that the comment was not intended to be taken in its literal sense.

“However, in view of the concern it has continued to generate, I am using this medium to retract my earlier statement formally and to apologise to the entire people of Borno State and beyond for any offence it may have caused.

“Let me state in categorical terms that my comment does not in any way represent the ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration of His Excellency, Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

“This administration does not in any way undermine the rights of our citizenry. Rather, the party and the administration continue to uphold and respect every segment of our society, particularly our youth, who have remained steadfast supporters of both the party and the Zulum administration.

“Governor Zulum and the APC have consistently demonstrated a true democratic spirit over the past seven years, and this commitment will remain unwavering to the very end of his tenure,” Buba stated.