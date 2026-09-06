BBNaija 11: My exit came as a shock to me – Neche

By Sarah Ammah

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Neche, has revealed that her sudden exit from the reality show, albeit voluntarily, came as a shock to her, saying she never anticipated leaving the house the way she did.

Speaking during a virtual press interview on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, Neche said she did not enter the show with plans to leave early, adding that she was also surprised by how events unfolded.

She apologised to those who may have been affected by her decision, explaining that prioritising her well-being ultimately influenced her choice.

According to her, although she could continue to explain the circumstances surrounding her decision, her immediate focus was on moving forward now that she was out of the house.

“I was choosing myself and my well-being,” she explained, stressing that she was ready to put the experience behind her and do better going forward.

On whether she was disappointed about leaving without winning the N100 million grand prize, Neche said she was not particularly bothered by the outcome.

She noted that while winning the prize money would have been desirable, the experience she gained from participating in the reality show was more valuable to her.

Neche described her time in the BBNaija house as worthwhile, saying the lessons and experience she gained were enough to make her participation meaningful.

The former housemate also spoke about her relationship with fellow housemate, Gerard, revealing that they had been close friends before a disagreement caused a strain in their relationship.

She said Gerard approached her on the evening of the live eviction to discuss their fallout and understand why their friendship had changed.

Neche disclosed that they appeared to have reconciled after the eviction show, although they did not have enough time to fully address the issues between them before she left the house.

Despite her unexpected exit, Neche said she was focused on the future and making the most of the experience she gained from her time on BBNaija.