Arteta agrees new Arsenal contract with pay rise — Reports

(FILES) Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta smiles as he applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 18, 2026. Arsenal ended a 22-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions on May 19, 2026, after Manchester City were held 1-1 in their match against Bournemouth. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Mikel Arteta has agreed a new and improved contract with Premier League champions Arsenal, according to reports.

The BBC reported that the Spanish coach has reached a final agreement with the Gunners to extend his stay at the club, after months of negotiations.

Arteta’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2026/27 season, but talks over an extension have been ongoing for several months.

Although, there is no confirmation over the length of his new contract but the agreement is expected to keep Arteta at Arsenal into at least his 10th year at the club, having been appointed manager in December 2019.

According to the report, the new deal will also include a significant increase on his current £10 million-a-year salary, with an additional £5 million available in bonuses.

Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick had said in August that Arteta would sign a new contract “very shortly”, as negotiations entered their final stages.

Speaking about the contract talks last week, Arteta said: “They [the fans] don’t have to worry about any of that because I want to be here. I’m extremely happy and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with.”