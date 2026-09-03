Anambra set to host First Lady Tinubu September 10

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Anambra State is set to host the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in what will be her first official visit to the state since assuming office.

The visit is expected to strengthen the partnership between the Federal Government and Anambra State on programmes aimed at poverty reduction, economic empowerment, food security and improving the livelihoods of vulnerable citizens.

A major highlight of the visit will be the empowerment of 5,000 residents under the Progressives United Against Poverty Initiative, a programme being implemented in partnership with the Anambra State Government in support of the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, Economic Support Scheme.

The initiative is designed to provide beneficiaries with practical economic support and opportunities to improve their livelihoods, particularly households and individuals requiring assistance to become more economically productive.

Another key event will be the launch of the National Community Food Bank Programme for the South-East geopolitical zone, which will take place in Anambra on the same day.

The programme, under the Renewed Hope Initiative, is aimed at strengthening food security and supporting vulnerable households amid concerns over hunger and nutrition.

As part of her itinerary, Tinubu will also visit the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, where she is expected to commission key projects at the institution.

The First Lady’s visit comes against the backdrop of the growing partnership between the Federal Government and Anambra State.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his last visit to the state, described the relationship between the Federal Government and Anambra as one founded on partnership and shared prosperity, while commending the development efforts of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The visit is expected to be a significant event for the state, with thousands of residents projected to benefit directly from the empowerment programme and other interventions scheduled for the occasion.