Abba backs continued North-South rotation of presidency

Gov. Abba Yusuf

Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has thrown his weight behind the continued rotation of presidential power between the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria.

Yusuf made this known on Sunday at the Government House, Kano, while unveiling 50 vehicles donated by Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The governor commended Tompolo for donating the vehicles to support APC campaign mobilisation in Kano ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said his position was based on the principle that presidential power should rotate between the North and South, with each region given the opportunity to produce a president for two consecutive terms.

According to the governor, allowing each region to complete two terms will provide sufficient time for an administration to implement major policies, programmes and development projects.

He, therefore, called for support for President Bola Tinubu to complete a second term, arguing that this would allow the South to complete its two-term cycle before power returns to the North.

Yusuf urged political stakeholders, particularly in the North, to exercise patience and allow the current political arrangement to run its course.

“Power will return to the North after the completion of the Southern region’s two-term cycle in 2031,” he said.

He said the rotational presidency should be viewed as a means of promoting fairness, national cohesion, mutual trust and a sense of belonging among Nigerians from different parts of the country.

The governor also urged politicians and political parties to run peaceful, issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He called on political actors to focus on policies, programmes and development plans rather than personal attacks, inflammatory rhetoric or actions capable of undermining peace.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peaceful democratic engagement.

He urged all stakeholders to place the unity, peace and development of Kano State and Nigeria above partisan differences.