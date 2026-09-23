40 years in politics, I’ve not seen president with better plan than Tinubu — Masari

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Masari, says that in nearly four decades of political involvement, he has never encountered a Nigerian president with a stronger vision for the country than President Bola Tinubu.

The former Katsina State governor claimed in a video that went viral after the Hausa-language media outfit HM Arewa shared it on Facebook on Tuesday.

In the video, Masari reportedly made the comment while addressing a group of women at a recent public function in Kaduna.

“Even if I were asked to swear, on my age and my political involvement for almost 40 years, I can confidently say I have never seen a president with better plans to make Nigeria great than Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have simply never seen anyone like him,” Masari said.

He dismissed suggestions that Tinubu’s government has achieved little, arguing that such criticism follows a familiar script from Nigeria’s political history.

Masari pointed to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who he said faced accusations of tribalism and sectionalism once his first term ended in 1999, and to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who he said was targeted with the same kind of attacks.

“The people who claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done nothing are the kind of people who never appreciate when someone is doing well,” he said, adding that the same critics from earlier administrations, along with those they have influenced, are now behind similar attacks on Tinubu.

Masari further accused some critics of manipulating religious sentiment for political ends, questioning why faith should be treated as belonging to a single ethnic group.

He urged the women to use their influence within their households to push back against divisive rhetoric ahead of the 2027 general election, describing such rhetoric as the work of “deeply selfish” actors.