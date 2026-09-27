2027: Ondo APC disowns Wike’s Rainbow Coalition

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has distanced itself from the Rainbow Coalition, a political movement promoted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party’s Secretary in the state, Alex Kalejaye, made the position known in a statement issued in Akure.

Kalejaye said the state chapter was concerned about the ideology of the Rainbow Coalition, which seeks to support only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election while fielding candidates for other positions on different political platforms.

He said the APC in Ondo State remained committed to giving full support to all candidates of the party during the elections, adding that anything contrary was unacceptable.

“To us in Ondo State, support for the candidates of the ruling party must be total. Our party is committed to mobilising votes for the President, three senatorial candidates, nine House of Representatives candidates and 26 House of Assembly candidates. That is not negotiable,” he said.

The state chapter also stated that it had no agreement with any of its members who had left the party to contest elections on other platforms, stressing that its focus remained on securing victory for all APC candidates.

Kalejaye warned that the chapter would not condone anti-party activities by its members.

“The state secretariat views romancing with other political parties or candidates on other platforms as a clear affront to our collective success. Anyone caught indulging in such activities will be appropriately sanctioned,” he said.

The party urged its members to embrace actions that promote unity and cohesion rather than create disaffection within its ranks.

“We must promote unity and cohesion to meet our minimum target of one million votes,” Kalejaye added.

He further argued that a coalition supporting the President on one platform while backing other candidates on different platforms could create confusion and potentially lead to an electoral crisis, including on election day.