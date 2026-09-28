2027: INEC moves to close operational gaps, PVC collection begins Oct. 9

KADUNA — The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has directed its officials to close operational gaps and strengthen neutrality as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

The Commission also announced that collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, would begin on October 9.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, gave the directive on Monday in Kaduna at the North-West Zonal Interactive Meeting with Staff and Readiness Assessment for the 2027 General Election.

The engagement is part of INEC’s six-zone national tour to assess its preparedness, identify challenges affecting field operations and develop solutions ahead of the elections.

Amupitan said the exercise was designed to strengthen the foundations of the electoral process, stressing that the success of an election depended largely on activities at the grassroots.

“The true success of any election is not decided solely in the meeting rooms of our headquarters in Abuja. It is decided in the field,” he said.

He urged officials to use the engagement to identify practical challenges confronting election administration in their areas and work with the headquarters to resolve them before election day.

The INEC chairman said the Commission was drawing lessons from recent elections as it prepared for the larger national assignment in 2027.

He also warned officials against partisan conduct and administrative negligence, stressing that neutrality and professionalism among field personnel would be critical to public confidence in the electoral process.

Amupitan said INEC’s focus remained on ensuring that avoidable operational weaknesses did not undermine the conduct of the 2027 elections.